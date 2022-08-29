Left Menu

European shares fall sharply as policymakers seek to tame hot inflation

Joining the chorus, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday the bank needed another "significant" hike in September, while ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said a euro zone recession was very likely but that alone would not bring down inflation, and the bank should opt for a big rate hike next month. Markets now price in two-thirds risk the ECB could hike rates by 75 bps at its September meeting, up from 24% last week.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 12:54 IST
European shares fall sharply as policymakers seek to tame hot inflation
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares dropped sharply on Monday while bond yields surged as comments from central bank policymakers heightened fears of aggressive measures to stamp out inflation amid rising risks of a recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8% to a more than one-month low, with rate-sensitive tech stocks falling the most, down 1.4%. Germany's ten-year yield jumped 10 basis points (bps) to a two-month high. European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel warned over the weekend that central banks must act forcefully to combat inflation, even if that dragged economies into recession.

That followed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's warning on Friday that the Fed would raise rates as high as needed to restrict growth. Joining the chorus, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday the bank needed another "significant" hike in September, while ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said a euro zone recession was very likely but that alone would not bring down inflation, and the bank should opt for a big rate hike next month.

Markets now price in two-thirds risk the ECB could hike rates by 75 bps at its September meeting, up from 24% last week. Markets in the United Kingdom were closed for a summer bank holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022