India beacon of growth, stability: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday said India stands as a beacon of growth and stability amid global crisis.

There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world, he said at his company Reliance Industries' 45th annual shareholders' meeting.

There is uncertainty due to heightened geopolitical tensions and global risks. Amid global crisis, India stands as a beacon of growth and stability, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)