Display the Tiranga every day with pride and respect "Har Ghar Tiranga - Har Din Tiranga"

Flag Foundation of India (FFoI), under the leadership of its President, Naveen Jindal, has called upon all Indians to display the Tiranga throughout the year with pride and respect. In doing so every day, we express our gratitude for the sacrifice of our freedom fighters, who made the supreme sacrifice to give us all a free country and a better future and the brave hearts, who protect the freedom of every Indian and give the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. Commenting on the call to display the flag everyday, President, FFoI, Naveen Jindal said, "It's a dream come true for me to see the Tiranga reaching every household of the nation. We should display the flag on all 365 days because it is our fundamental right to do so. Our motto should be "Har Ghar Tiranga - Har Din Tiranga". The display of the national flag is a small act of patriotism - a symbolic act. It is equally important that all of us, inspired by the Tiranga, follow its ideals, commit to doing our jobs well and make a better, stronger and happier nation.

Major General (Retd) Kohli, CEO, FFoI, said that Jindal fought a decade long battle to democratize the Tiranga and gave every Indian the right to display the Tiranga every day with respect. "Har Ghar Tiranga - Har din Tiranga" has been his dream since 1992, and that is why, he established the Flag Foundation of India. This Story has been provided by Flag Foundation of India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article.

