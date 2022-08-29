GI Outsourcing wins a Hattrick of Awards in the Last Quarter

GI is on an award-winning spree, bags a series of prominent awards during the last quarter Mumbai, Maharashtra, India GI Outsourcing, a leading accounts outsourcing solutions provider for global businesses sets a new yardstick by bagging prestigious awards in the last quarter. The company was recognized by the Rural and Urban Development Awards & Summit 2022, The Economic Times, and The Maharashtra State Best Employer Brand Awards 2022 as a fast-growing company with a focus on high-quality delivery to its customers and building value for the economy at large. GI was recognised as a Future Ready organization 2022-23 in the Small and Mid-Size Companies category by The Economic Times. It was amongst some of the marquee brands in the country to be honoured with this award. The Economic times went through a rigorous multiple evaluation process where GI team presented and shared the company’s vision along with best practices with them. ET has acknowledged GI’s strengths in the space and congratulated it on the various innovative areas which clearly differentiate the company from the competition.

Maharashtra State Best Employer Brand Awards 2022 also recognized GI as a leading brand in the space of Finance and Accounting Outsourcing and Consulting. The company was appreciated for the amazing work culture and employee-friendly environment which enables employees to widen the horizons of their work and skills and move forward in their careers with confidence. Additionally, the company won the Best Service-Related Brand of the year at the Rural and Urban Development Awards & Summit 2022 in New Delhi by an esteemed panel of ministers from the Government of India. This event was attended by senior cabinet ministers including - Shri Ashwini Kumar ChoubeyHon'ble Minister of State Environment & Forestry - Govt. of India, Smt. SadhviNiranjanJyothi - Hon'ble Minister of Rural Development - Govt. of India, Shri Kaushal Kishore - Hon'ble Minister of State Urban Affairs - Govt. of India at a glittering ceremony in Delhi. Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Vikas Chadha, Managing Director, GI Outsourcing said, “It is truly an honour to receive industry recognition for GI’s commitment to the Indian economy through continuous and long-term investments in talent development and economic growth in the region along with empowering our customers in their growth and transformation path. It is a testament to our work and contribution to nation-building and exports. We are thrilled to give back to society and prove our mark in the place where GI embarked on its growth journey.'' Incepted in 1999, GI Outsourcing is a leading account outsourcing company, offering a comprehensive accounts outsourcing service. It comes up with customized service packages to suit customer needs. The key services offered by the firm include bookkeeping, management accounts, smart services, statutory accounts, payroll taxation, IT software, virtual CFO, controllership, and GI Cloud consultancy with specialization in the hospitality, legal, recruitment, property, and healthcare industries. The company has a presence in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR and London.

The company has ambitious growth plans and is increasing service lines by adding high-value products, offering cloud accounting and foraying into new geographical boundaries such as United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, etc. In line with the business growth, GI outsourcing has been building the “Talent Hub” in India. They understand the importance of enhancing the skills of its employees to pave way for a brighter future. To fulfil this purpose, the company has set up GI Academy, an in-house niche learning academy that provides world-class, dynamic structured training program that covers wide range of training courses including UK accounting and technical skills, and access to external professional qualifications through the blend of classroom and online training. About GI Outsourcing Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help business transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 20 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management accounting, Bookkeeping, taxation, and cloud computing, virtual CFO and controllerships. GI has a presence in India and UK with offices in Mumbai and London and a pool of more than 250 finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers. GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP and Oracle. For more information, please visit us at: (www.gioutsourcing.com) or email us at solutions@gioutsourcing.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)