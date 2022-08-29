Left Menu

Britain's biggest warship halted by mechanical issue shortly after leaving port

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:36 IST
Britain's biggest warship halted by mechanical issue shortly after leaving port
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain’s biggest warship, HMS Prince of Wales, has suffered a mechanical issue shortly after leaving southern England for what the Royal Navy described as a "landmark mission" off the coast of North America and in the Caribbean. The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier, which cost 3.1 billion pounds to build, left Portsmouth on Saturday for a three month exercise working closely with the United States on stealth jet and drone operations.

"HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue," a Royal Navy spokesperson said in a statement. The UK Defence Journal website reported the ship was anchored off the Isle of Wight and divers had been sent down to determine what was wrong, with concerns about damage to a propeller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022