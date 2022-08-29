Dubai Diamond Exchange sees trade worth $19.8 bln in first half of year -DMCC Chairman
Dubai has grown its diamond industry by leveraging its proximity to Africa and Russia, where many diamonds are mined, and India, where 90% of the world's diamonds are polished. Since its establishment in 2012, 90 billion carats of polished diamonds and 120 billion carats of rough diamonds have been traded through the Dubai Diamond Exchange, housed in the DMCC.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Around $19.8 billion worth of diamonds have been traded through the United Arab Emirates in the first half of 2022, the head of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) said on Monday, a 24.7% increase year-on-year. Dubai has grown its diamond industry by leveraging its proximity to Africa and Russia, where many diamonds are mined, and India, where 90% of the world's diamonds are polished. DMCC Chief Executive Ahmed Bin Sulayem said, "business owners from all countries are welcome equally to conduct their business in what is one of the safest environments of its kind."
The polished diamond trade in the Gulf state increased 52.5% from a year ago, with a gross trade of $6.7 billion, while the value of rough diamonds traded in the first half of 2022 was $13 billion, he said. Since its establishment in 2012, 90 billion carats of polished diamonds and 120 billion carats of rough diamonds have been traded through the Dubai Diamond Exchange, housed in the DMCC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Africa
- India
- Dubai
- United Arab Emirates
ALSO READ
Rugby-All Blacks coach Foster hits back at critics after South Africa win
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe's largest nuclear power plant
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Science News Roundup: Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns; Exclusive-Europe eyes Musk's SpaceX to bridge launch gap left by Russia tensions
Russia's war priority: reorient units to strengthen southern Ukraine, UK says