Amazon India launches sortation centre in Pune * E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday launched a sortation facility and delivery station in Pune ahead of the festival season.

The newly-launched 'Sort Center' is spread across 1.25 lakh square feet, which will facilitate connection of packages to the city's delivery stations, and other parts of the state for faster deliveries, while the delivery station will help the company in strengthening its last-mile delivery network, Amazon India said in a statement. *** OYO announces Onam festival offer in South India * Hospitality technology company OYO has announced a special Onam festive offer for its guests in South India.

The offer includes discounted stays at OYO properties during the Onam festivities, the company said in a release.

''OYO is offering discounted stays with rooms starting from Rs 399 onwards. Guests will have the opportunity to choose from more than 7,000 rooms available across different categories of hotels such as Capital O, Collection O, Spot On, OYO Townhouse and Silverkey, among others in Kochi, Chennai and many other towns in South India,'' it said. *** Mahindra Electric Mobility launches Zor Grand * Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited has launched its all-new premium cargo electric three-wheeler, Zor Grand, priced at a starting price of Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru), the company said on Monday.

The company said it has received over 12,000 bookings for the latest vehicle through strategic initial pacts with leading logistic companies.

The Zor Grand comes with the NEMO connected vehicle platform for fleet management and better operational efficiency as well as an all-digital instrument cluster that shows State of Charge (SoC), range, speedometer, battery health indicator and the tell-tale lights, it said.

