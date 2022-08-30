Left Menu

Centre issues 63 show cause notices to makers, importers of weighing instruments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 11:25 IST
Centre issues 63 show cause notices to makers, importers of weighing instruments
  • Country:
  • India

The government has issued 63 show cause notices to the manufacturers and importers selling weighing and measuring instruments on e-commerce platforms, seeking details of compliance with legal requirements.

It has been observed that some manufacturers and importers of these instruments are selling the person weighing machines and kitchen scales on the e-commerce platforms without complying with the legal provisions, an official statement said on Tuesday.

''Centre, through the Department of Legal Metrology has issued 63 show cause notices to the manufacturers/importers of the weighing and measuring instruments for seeking details of compliance,'' it said.

It noted that unauthorised sales on e-commerce sites have not only created deficiency in service to the consumer but have also caused revenue loss to the government.

''The notices were issued to manufacturers/ importers/ sellers on e-commerce platforms, seeking details of the approval of model, manufacturing/importer/dealer license and verification of weighing scales,'' the statement said.

To protect and safeguard the interest of consumers, the manufacturers and importers are required to get the approval of model, manufacturing license, importer registration and verification/stamping of weighing and measuring instruments under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

''The approval of the model of the weighing and measuring instruments, manufacturing license/importer registration and verification/stamping of weighing & measuring instruments is mandatory in the interest of consumers and to regulate trade & commerce in weights, measures and other goods sold by weight measure or number,'' the statement said.

Further, the mandatory declaration of the product needs to be made on the pre-package commodity/e-commerce platform for the consumers to make an informed choice.

The manufacturer/importer is required to maintain the records of the number of weighing and measuring instruments and their parts manufactured/ imported, sold/distributed and the details of verification fees paid to the government.

Violations of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act can attract fine or imprisonment or both, as per the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022