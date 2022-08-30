Left Menu

Truck collides with minibus in Iran, killing at least 16

The truck was on the road linking the city of Shushtar with the city of Dezful when it crashed. Public mourning was announced by Khuzestans officials in the city of Shushtar.Iran has one of the worlds worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 deaths annually.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:05 IST
Truck collides with minibus in Iran, killing at least 16
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

A truck collided with a minibus packed with laborers on Tuesday in southwestern Iran, local media reported, killing at least 16 people. The crash in the impoverished Khuzestan province also injured eight passengers, who were rushed to local hospitals. The truck was on the road linking the city of Shushtar with the city of Dezful when it crashed. Public mourning was announced by Khuzestan's officials in the city of Shushtar.

Iran has one of the world's worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022