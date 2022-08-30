Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas in Himachal: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said heliports would be set up in Himachal Pradesh to boost tourism in unexplored areas. Inaugurating a heliport at Rampur in Shimla district, Thakur said the state government was determined to develop a network of heliports to improve air connectivity and to give a boost to tourism in the areas that have not been explored by tourists. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. The helicopter service operations will get started at these three sites soon, he added. Meanwhile, the heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), he added.

