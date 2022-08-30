Maharashtra Times salutes the Fighting Spirit of These 26 Trendsetters 2022 for their great work

Mumbai [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): Life is said to be full of challenges and the past couple of years have been very tough on all of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there were some individuals who showed a lot of grit, courage and determination and achieved their goals even in the most critical times. While these individuals fulfilled their personal goals of achieving success in their respective fields, at the same time, they also ensured that society should get benefitted with their deeds.

The Trendsetters 2022 by Maharashtra Times and Times Interact and supported by Times Applaud was an attempt to honour and appreciate the exemplary work done by these entrepreneurs, professionals and social workers and the occasion was graced by some eminent personalities. The chief guest on this auspicious occasion was Cabinet Minister and social activist Ramdas Athavale who is the President of Republican Party of India (A) and is currently serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in central government.

The second Chief Guest was Adhinath Kothare who is one of the most talented and versatile actors of the Indian movie industry, a producer and a National Award winning director. And the third Chief Guest was Dr Sohini Sastri, one of the top astrologers of the country who has won 3 National Awards in Astrology and has been helping people by solving their problems for more than 15 years now.

Here is the list of the Trendsetters of 2022: Dr Khalid Shaikh: The director of Om Sai Aarogya Care Private Limited, Khalid Shaikh was recognized as a Trendsetter in the field of health care as he along with his team played an important role in stopping the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Vinit Bhansode: The celebrity Life Coach, author and Graphologist with 21 years of experience has been recognized as a Trendsetter for his immense contribution in the field of Graphology. Netra Cooper:The founder of predictive Artificial Intelligence based platform of CAREERUNWAY has been felicitated with Trendsetters 2022 for the amazing work done in the field of Career Counseling and Education.

Dr Bharat Agravat: The owner of Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd has been recognized as a Trendsetter for his brilliant work as an Innovator to prevent Oral Cancer & Oral Disease - OSMF Mouth Opening Kit. Ravindra Kisan Gaikwad: The RTO Chief-Thane has been pretty active in the field of sports and philanthropy and he was felicitatedwith the Trendsetters 2022for his great work and as Lifetime Achievement Acknowledgement.

Pradnya Sharma (Phopherkar):The founder of NGO Desire Foundation has been very active in women welfare and she was honoured with the Trendsetters 2022 for her exceptional contribution in the field of social work. Sameer Thite: Sameer Thite of Samson Unitrade, a wealth management company, has been felicitated with the Trendsetters 2022 for guiding people in relation to trading and investments.

Satish Adhikari: The leader whose company Adhikari Engineering Pvt. Ltd changed the dynamics of real estate has been recognized for exceptional work in the field of Builders & Developers. Mangesh Parulekar: Mangesh Parulekar from MP Group which is one of the oldest and biggest Builders and Developers in Panvel was honoured with the Trendsetters 2022 for great work in the field of Builders & Developers.

Victor Poddar: The founder of Aahare Kolkata restaurant which serves authentic Bengali cuisine has been recognized as the Trendsetters 2022 for the wonderful work done in the field of Excellence in Restaurants. Bhushan Agarwal: The CEO of Kzee Inc, Bhushan Agarwal is a famous moviemaker and he has been recognized as the Trendsetters 2022 for his exemplary work in Bollywood filmmaking.

Virji Bhai Gada: The owner of Paaneri, a brand which is famous worldwide for its Sarees and Bridalwear was felicitated with the Trendsetters 2022 for his immense contribution in the field of Sarees & Bridalwear. Dr B K Dipak Harke: Dr Dipak Harke recognized as the Trendsetter 2022 for the great work that he is doing in the field of meditation and spirituality and also for being the 1st Indian to achieve the record of 174 awards.

Dr Nikhil Tari: He has been honoured with the Trendsetters 2022 for helping people in living a fit and healthy life and also for his immense contribution in the field of bodybuilding and fitness consultancy. Waseem Amrohi: The owner of Inking Ideas Pvt. Ltd is a leading digital marketing and advertising guru and he is certainly a trendsetter in the field of marketing and advertising.

Santosh Gautam Shinde:The owner of Kripa Group of Diagnostics has been felicitated with the Trendsetters 2022 for his exceptional work in the field of pathology. Nikhil Tipnis: The owner of The Marathi Pangat is known for conducting premium events and weddings and was recognized as the Trendsetters 2022 in the field of Innovation in Catering Services.

Adv. Priti Jignesh Joshi and Adv. Divyam Jignesh Joshi: Adv. Priti Jignesh Joshi has been termed as a Trendsetter 2022 for the great work that she is doing in the field of Criminal and Matrimonial related laws. Divyam, son of Adv. Priti Jignesh Joshi, is walking on the path shown to him by his mother.He is helping people in cases related to Cyber Crime because of which he has been identified as a Trendsetter 2022. Pratiesh Ambekar & Mr Abhishek Kadam: The co-owners of iLeaf Banquets have been recognized as the Trendsetters 2022 for the beautiful work done by them in the field of Luxury banquets.

Mehboob Khan: The owner of Carter's Blue restaurant has been recognized as the Trendsetters 2022 for providing the best Lebanese food in the city. Mangesh Warule & Avinash Jagdale: The owners of Prime Landmarks which is known for providing affordable housing space in Mumbai have been recognized as the Trendsetters 2022 in the field of Builders & Developers.

Dr Bipin Sule: The management and education strategist from Vishwakarma Institutes & University, Pune,is known for adding innovative approach to education system and has been recognized as a Trendsetter 2022 in the field of education management. Sandeep Asolkar: Sandeep Asolkar and his firm SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd have been playing an instrumental role in the field of Sewage & Solid Waste Treatment.

Anirudh Tiwari & Nitin Tiwari:The owners of Crux Capital, a financial advisory firm, were recognized as the Trendsetters 2022 in the field of Innovative financial services for Indian corporate and International trade finance solutions. Pt Shivkumarshhri:The founder of Pt. Shivkumar Vastu Ideas Pvt. Ltd. has been helping people for more than 25 years using his knowledge of astrology and vastu and he is a Trendsetter 2022 in the field of Astrology & Vastu Consultancy.

Akshay Bhandarpurkar: The founder of Planet Marathi created a niche for Marathi movies, art & culture and has been honoured for his amazing work in the field of Film Production, Talent Management & OTT Platform (Exclusive Marathi). This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)