Left Menu

Piyush Goyal holds meeting to review ongoing FTA negotiations

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a meeting with the top officials to review the progress of the ongoing negotiations on the free trade agreements (FTAs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:59 IST
Piyush Goyal holds meeting to review ongoing FTA negotiations
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (right) at a meeting to review FTA negotiations. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a meeting with the top officials to review the progress of the ongoing negotiations on the free trade agreements (FTAs). "Deliberations focused on ways to fast track negotiations to achieve mutually beneficial FTAs, paving the way for increased exports, investments & people to people ties," Piyush Goyal Office twitted.

Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and other senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry attended the meeting. India has been negotiating free trade agreements with several countries and regions.

After a 9-year lull, India and the European Union (EU) re-launched negotiations for a free trade agreement in June this year. A trade deal with the European Union would be one of the most significant FTAs for India as EU is its second-largest trading partner after the US. The India-EU merchandise trade has registered an all-time high value of $116.36 billion in 2021-22 with a year-on growth of 43.5 per cent. India's export to the EU jumped 57 per cent in FY 2021-22 to $65 billion. India has a surplus trade with EU.

India and the United Kingdom target to conclude free trade agreement by Diwali this year. India earlier this year concluded FTAs with Australia and the UAE in a record time. The FTA negotiations are part of India's broader strategy to forge balanced trade agreements with key economies and revamp existing trade pacts to improve trade and investment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022