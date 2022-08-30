Afcom Cargo to add two aircraft by year-end

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:20 IST
International cargo airline Afcom Holdings Pvt Ltd has plans to add two aircraft to its fleet by end of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it took delivery of its first aircraft - a Boeing 737 Freighter -- aimed at augmenting its current capacity with its airfreight partners enabling faster and reliable delivery service.

''The company plans to add two more freighter aircraft to its fleet by the end of this year,'' the Chennai-headquartered company said.

''Afcom is committed to provide efficient, secure and quality services to our customers. We strongly believe in working closely with our customers by providing them tailor made logistic solutions,'' company Chairman Deepak Parasuraman said in the statement.

''We see ourselves not just as a cargo airline but an end-to-end cargo solutions provider..We foresee good and rising demand for air cargo going forward, and we are fully geared up to infuse the required capacity in the market,'' he said.

Afcom Cargo currently serves Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei. The company has planned to commence services to Vietnam and Thailand, the statement added.

