Euro zone yields fall as rate bets ease, investors wait for inflation data

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Tuesday after soaring on Monday, as a jump in expectations for an interest rate hike eased and traders prepared for this week's inflation data.

Bond yields had climbed 12 to 20 basis points on Monday when money markets ramped up their bets to a two-thirds chance of the European Central Bank delivering a huge 75 basis point hike next month, after a round of policymaker warnings about inflation. That move higher in rate expectations faded on Tuesday, with the chances of a 75 bps hike priced in falling to 52% , but that was still much higher than the 24% chance priced in last week.

The rise in rate expectations on Monday followed ECB board member Isabel Schnabel warning of rising risks that long-term inflation expectations could "de-anchor" from the bank's 2% target. She said surveys suggested that inflation was denting public trust in central banks. Other officials said frontloading hikes would be reasonable and that the neutral rate, estimated around 1.5%, should be reached before year-end or first quarter 2023.

Euro zone flash inflation numbers for August are due on Wednesday, with country-specific numbers out on Tuesday from Germany and Spain. "Investor focus will be on inflation data from Germany and Spain. Higher-than-expected figures would probably put further pressure on EGBs (eurozone government bonds)," UniCredit analysts said.

Mizuho analysts noted the consensus for Tuesday's inflation numbers was for a month-on-month rise in Spain but a fall in Germany. "Either way, rising European power prices suggest that peak inflation is still some way off," they added, suggesting clients sell any strength seen in euro zone bonds.

Economists expect the August reading for the region as a whole to rise to another record-breaking 9% from 8.9% in July. Germany's 10-year yield last traded at 1.464%, down 4 basis points on the day but close to the two-month high reached on Monday of 1.548%.

The two-year bond yield, sensitive to interest rate expectations, stood at 1.055%, also down 4 basis points but near Monday's high. Other bond yields dropped too, with French, Spanish and Italian yields 4 to 5 basis points down.

Adding to the pullback in yields was a drop in natural gas prices after they rocketed to record highs last week. Also on Tuesday, data showed economic sentiment fell more than expected in August, but markets were little moved.

