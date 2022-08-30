Left Menu

Bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturns; 1 killed, 16 injured

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:01 IST
A five-year-old boy was killed and 16 persons injured on Tuesday when a bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills, they said.

The officials said the driver of the bus lost control and hit a parked bus before his vehicle overturned at Kadmal, resulting in the death of Shubham Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Sixteen passengers, including four women and three children, were injured and evacuated to a nearby hospital, they said, adding four of the injured were later referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

The officials said seven of the injured are from Uttar Pradesh, four from Haryana, three from Jammu and Kashmir and two from Delhi.

