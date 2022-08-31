Left Menu

Britain's Co-Op sells petrol forecourt business to rival Asda

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain's Co-Operative Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its petrol forecourt estate, comprising 129 sites, to supermarket rival Asda for 600 million pounds ($700 million).

The mutually owned Co-Op said it would use the proceeds of the sale to invest in its core convenience stores business and reduce its net debt.

($1 = 0.8561 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

