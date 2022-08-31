Left Menu

NTPC gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 12,000 cr via bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 12:48 IST
NTPC gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 12,000 cr via bonds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
NTPC has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The resolution was passed with the requisite majority in the annual general meeting held on Tuesday.

The funds to be raised in one or more tranches (not exceeding 12) will be used for capital expenditure, working capital and general corporate purposes, as per the notice for the AGM.

As the company is in capacity expansion mode, a major portion of the capital expenditure requirement has to be funded by debt.

The company's board approved the proposal on July 29, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

