Sri Lanka inflation soars 64.3% in August

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 31-08-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 15:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's inflation surged to 64.3% in August after a 60.8% jump in July, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Wednesday. Food inflation climbed 93.7% and the non-food group jumped 50.2%, causing the surge in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement http://www.statistics.gov.lk/InflationAndPrices/StaticalInformation/MonthlyCCPI/CCPI_20220831E.

The CCPI, released at the end of each month, acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city, as the country battles its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

