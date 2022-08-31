Left Menu

Havells to invest Rs 130 crore at Rajasthan unit to expand washing machine production capacity

The proposed unit for manufacturing of cable at Tumakuru is in addition to the existing manufacturing facility of the company at Alwar, Rajasthan, it said.During the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, Havells revenue stood at Rs 13,888.53 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 16:41 IST
Havells to invest Rs 130 crore at Rajasthan unit to expand washing machine production capacity
Havells India Limited Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Electrical goods and appliance maker Havells on Wednesday said it is planning to expand washing machine production capacity at its Rajasthan's Ghiloth plant, where it will invest Rs 130 crore.

This expansion would be financed through internal accruals, said Havells in a regulatory filing.

The Ghiloth plant already has the capacity to roll out 3 lakh units per annum and the company plans to add an additional capacity of 3.8 lakh units per annum.

The proposed capacity addition would be done by June 30, 2023, it added.

Established in 2018, Havells Ghiloth is spread over 2,02,343 square metres and primarily manufactures air conditioners under the brand Lloyd.

On Wednesday, Havells said it is now beginning to set up a cable manufacturing unit at Tumakuru in Karnataka for a proposed annual capacity of 3,48,000 kilometer with an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore.

''The entire investment will be funded through internal accruals. The production at the proposed unit at Tumakuru is expected to commence by March 2024. The proposed unit for manufacturing of cable at Tumakuru is in addition to the existing manufacturing facility of the company at Alwar, Rajasthan,'' it said.

During the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, Havells revenue stood at Rs 13,888.53 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022