Left Menu

South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:59 IST
South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal's order to pay USD 216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm's sale of the Korea Exchange Bank.

South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said on Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale.

He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that "not a penny of our nation's blood-like taxpayer money is spilt''.

Han spoke hours after the Seoul government received the ruling from the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

The payment ordered by the tribunal represented only 4.6 per cent of USD 4.68 billion Lone Star had demanded, according to Han's ministry, which represents the government in legal cases.

Lone Star initiated the arbitration in 2012, claiming that South Korea's financial regulator unfairly delayed its review process over the sale of KEB and effectively forced the buyout firm to sell the bank at a lower price.

Lone Star acquired a controlling stake in the KEB in 2003, when South Korea was slowly wiggling out of the shock unleashed by the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.

Lone Star had initially planned to sell its stakes to HSBC, but the British bank dropped its USD 6 billion bid in 2008, after South Korean authorities delayed their approval of the transaction.

They cited legal concerns after a former Lone Star executive was found guilty of manipulating the stock price of a KEB credit-card unit.

Lone Star eventually sold its stake to South Korea's Hana Financial Group for 3.9 trillion won (USD 2.9 billion) in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022