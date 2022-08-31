Left Menu

EU foreign ministers agree to suspend visa deal with Russia - top diplomat

full suspension of the European Union-Russia visa facilitation agreement," he told a news conference at the end of a two-day meeting of foreign ministers in Prague. "This will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 31-08-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 19:17 IST
EU foreign ministers agree to suspend visa deal with Russia - top diplomat
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Wednesday to fully suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia, making it harder and more costly for Russian citizens to enter the EU, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borell said. "We agreed on ... full suspension of the European Union-Russia visa facilitation agreement," he told a news conference at the end of a two-day meeting of foreign ministers in Prague.

"This will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states. It's going to be more difficult, it's going to take longer." Diplomats said the EU ministers could not agree immediately on a blanket ban of travel visas for Russians as member states were split on the issue.

Borrell said there had been a substantial increase in border crossings from Russia into neighbouring states since mid-July. "This has become a security risk for these neighbouring states," he added. "In addition to that, we have seen many Russians traveling for leisure and shopping as if no war was raging in Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022