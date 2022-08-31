Nagpur: Woman falls off motorbike as saree gets entangled in wheel, dies

A woman riding pillion on a motorbike with her husband died due to severe head injuries as she fell off after her saree got entangled in the vehicle's rear wheel chain, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on the Amravati-Nagpur Highway at Gondkhairi village of Nagpur district, around 30 km from the city, on Monday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Priti Puchul Shinde (22), a resident of Ganga Nagar in Katol, the police said.

After her saree got entangled in the rear wheel chain of the motorbike, the woman lost balance and fell on the road from the moving two-wheeler, they said.

She was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)