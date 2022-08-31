Left Menu

Nagpur: Woman falls off motorbike as saree gets entangled in wheel, dies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-08-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 22:56 IST
Nagpur: Woman falls off motorbike as saree gets entangled in wheel, dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman riding pillion on a motorbike with her husband died due to severe head injuries as she fell off after her saree got entangled in the vehicle's rear wheel chain, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on the Amravati-Nagpur Highway at Gondkhairi village of Nagpur district, around 30 km from the city, on Monday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Priti Puchul Shinde (22), a resident of Ganga Nagar in Katol, the police said.

After her saree got entangled in the rear wheel chain of the motorbike, the woman lost balance and fell on the road from the moving two-wheeler, they said.

She was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022