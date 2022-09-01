Left Menu

MORNING BID-Summer's almost gone

The driving forces last month - heavy selling in fixed income, rising global interest rate expectations, the looming energy crunch in Europe, and China's deepening economic, energy, and financial problems - will not suddenly evaporate with the date change. Equity investors may look to start the month on the front foot and pick up some relative bargains, however, after the S&P 500 and world stocks both fell more than 4% in August.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 01:30 IST
MORNING BID-Summer's almost gone

A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever Asian markets kick off the new month on Thursday, glad to see the back of a turbulent August but wary of what September holds. The driving forces last month - heavy selling in fixed income, rising global interest rate expectations, the looming energy crunch in Europe, and China's deepening economic, energy, and financial problems - will not suddenly evaporate with the date change.

Equity investors may look to start the month on the front foot and pick up some relative bargains, however, after the S&P 500 and world stocks both fell more than 4% in August. Bond investors may think the same - two-year German yields, for example, have been crushed lately, and the increase in yield last month was the steepest in 40 years.

But Wednesday's newsflow was not encouraging, particularly from Europe. Headline inflation in the euro zone rose to a record high of 9.1%, and economists at Bank of America and Goldman Sachs now predict that the ECB will raise rates by a punchy 75 basis points in September. According to Goldman Sachs financial conditions indexes, financial conditions in China are their tightest since May, and the tightest in the United States in over a month and close to a new post-pandemic peak.

Recession fears continue to push stocks and oil prices lower. Brent crude slumped around 12% in August, down for a third straight month. The corporate calendar in Asia is light on Wednesday, with PMIs from Australia, South Korea and Indonesia the most relevant economic indicators for markets.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday: Australia housing loans (July)

Australia capex (Q2) Australia PMI (Aug)

Indonesia PMI (Aug) S Korea PMI (Aug)

S Korea GDP (Q2 revised)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022