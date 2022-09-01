IMF says board approves $1.3 billion loan program for Zambia

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its Executive Board approved a 38-month loan program for Zambia worth 978.2 million Special Drawing Rights, or about $1.3 billion at current exchange rates.

The approval of the Extended Credit Facility program will enable the immediate disbursement about $185 million to the debt-distressed southern African country, the IMF said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)