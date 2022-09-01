IMF says board approves $1.3 billion loan program for Zambia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2022 05:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 05:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its Executive Board approved a 38-month loan program for Zambia worth 978.2 million Special Drawing Rights, or about $1.3 billion at current exchange rates.
The approval of the Extended Credit Facility program will enable the immediate disbursement about $185 million to the debt-distressed southern African country, the IMF said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reports of African Cheetahs being stuck in transit 'completely unfounded': Env Ministry
Africa Investment Forum head calls for greater partnership to rebuild African economies
Chevron confirmed as a bronze sponsor of African Energy Week 2022
African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham
African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham