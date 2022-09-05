Left Menu

1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

PTI | Langley | Updated: 05-09-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 07:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

One person was killed and eight people remain missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the US Coast Guard said.

The agency said via Twitter on Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

