Washington State Braces for Catastrophic Floods Amidst Historic Rainfall

In Washington state, relentless rains have led to severe flooding, trapping families on rooftops and closing key infrastructure. This deluge has prompted Gov. Bob Ferguson to declare a state of emergency and urge residents to adhere to evacuation orders.

Communities like Sumas and Mount Vernon face historic water levels, with significant damage reported to homes and roads. While measures like floodwalls provide some protection, the threat of more rainfall looms.

The atmospheric river's impact underscores the increasing frequency and intensity of such events, often linked to climate change. Emergency services are on high alert as residents prepare for potential additional flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)