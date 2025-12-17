Left Menu

Top Federal Prosecutor Demoted Amid Washington Crime Crackdown

Jonathan Hornok, formerly overseeing criminal prosecutions in Washington's federal office, has been demoted. Hornok's approach under President Trump's crime crackdown faced criticism, with grand juries dismissing some cases. The U.S. Attorney's office experienced struggles with staffing and civil liberties concerns amid the directive to federally charge every case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 01:53 IST
Top Federal Prosecutor Demoted Amid Washington Crime Crackdown

Jonathan Hornok, a prominent federal prosecutor known for leading President Donald Trump's tough stance on violent crime in Washington, has been demoted, according to sources familiar with the developments.

Previously charged with overseeing criminal prosecutions, Hornok will remain on staff but without his former supervisory responsibilities, sources revealed. The precise reasoning behind his removal remains unclear as both Hornok and a U.S. Attorney's office spokesperson have yet to provide comments. His leadership had faced scrutiny for instructing prosecutors to file federal charges in all cases, rather than pursuing lesser offenses in D.C.'s superior court.

This approach faced challenges when grand juries rejected issuing indictments in some situations, and the federal court system, alongside the U.S. Attorney's office, struggled to adapt, raising concerns over civil liberties from prolonged detentions. Meanwhile, Jeanine Pirro, who assumed the role of top prosecutor, has since recruited new legal staff, indicating shifts within the federal prosecutorial landscape.

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025