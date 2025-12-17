Top Federal Prosecutor Demoted Amid Washington Crime Crackdown

Jonathan Hornok, a prominent federal prosecutor known for leading President Donald Trump's tough stance on violent crime in Washington, has been demoted, according to sources familiar with the developments.

Previously charged with overseeing criminal prosecutions, Hornok will remain on staff but without his former supervisory responsibilities, sources revealed. The precise reasoning behind his removal remains unclear as both Hornok and a U.S. Attorney's office spokesperson have yet to provide comments. His leadership had faced scrutiny for instructing prosecutors to file federal charges in all cases, rather than pursuing lesser offenses in D.C.'s superior court.

This approach faced challenges when grand juries rejected issuing indictments in some situations, and the federal court system, alongside the U.S. Attorney's office, struggled to adapt, raising concerns over civil liberties from prolonged detentions. Meanwhile, Jeanine Pirro, who assumed the role of top prosecutor, has since recruited new legal staff, indicating shifts within the federal prosecutorial landscape.