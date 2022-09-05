Left Menu

Haryana: Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An undertrial prisoner escaped from a hospital in Ambala where he was brought for treatment, officials said on Monday.

Prince was lodged in the Ambala Central Jail after being caught by the Railway Protection Force about a year ago while allegedly committing a theft, they said.

On Saturday, Prince complained that he was not feeling well following which, the jail officials got him admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala City, they said.

He was kept in the special prisoner ward on the first floor of the hospital and police guards were also deployed outside the ward, they said.

Around 8 pm on Sunday, the prisoner went to the toilet. As he did not come out after 15 minutes, the guards broke open the door and realised that he had fled, officials said.

The prisoner broke the window inside the toilet and used a drain pipe of the building to get down, they said.

According to Station House Officer of Baldev Nagar Police Station Gaurav Poonia, a case has been registered against the prisoner and three police teams have been formed to catch him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

