Derriere la scene - A tribute to the House of Chanel

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): A Photobook 'Derriere la scene' which translates to behind the scenes in English was recently launched in the capital by Veteran Actor Neena Gupta as a tribute to the House of Chanel on the occasion of Mademoiselle Coco Chanel's 139th birth anniversary. We often hear stories, narratives, and biographies of people who have made it big in their careers of concern. Books are written on them. Movies are made on them. They are celebrated. But many stories are not captured, told, or documented. These stories are of the ones who silently work behind the scenes. Such stories often go unheard and untold.

Narrating those untold tales Derriere la scene, celebrates three wonderful yet modest women whose journeys need to be told. The photobook draws inspiration from the archives of Mademoiselle Coco Chanel, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, and gives a rendition of classy yet raw, poised yet unfiltered, and candid yet humble imagery featuring Educationist Anshumala Gupta as Coco Chanel; Life Coach Chitra Iyengar as Audrey Hepburn & Teacher Neha Nitin Gokhale as Marilyn Monroe. Coco Chanel, the Founder of Chanel, who grew up as an orphan, later went on to leave her legacy in the world of fashion and Hollywood through her brand - CHANEL. Two other key names in her journey would be Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, who introduced Chanel No. 5 and many key collections of Chanel merchandise to mainstream Hollywood cinema.

Team Derriere la scene - Concept & Visualisation - Oindrila Malik- Photos - Ravi Juneja- Make up and Hair - Romi Thokchom- Styling - Moumita Sarkar- Video - Gunjan Lahoti- Co-ordination and Management - Tanya Sharma - Assistant Make-up and Hair - Vivekananda Thokchom - Assistant Stylist - Ustat Kharbanda- Book Design - Devshree Sahai

