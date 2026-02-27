Suspension of MPCB Officials Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is facing a political storm after two officials were suspended on the orders of the legislative assembly's pro-tem Speaker on Friday. This action raised eyebrows as the MPCB is led by a prominent Shiv Sena leader, although it functions under BJP's environment ministry.

MPCB member secretary Devendra Singh and joint director Satish Padval faced suspension after failing to attend a crucial meeting organized by BJP minister Pankaja Munde. Pro-tem Speaker Dilip Lande condemned their absence as 'gross negligence' and an 'insult' to Maharashtra's elected representatives.

The case has reignited tensions between the ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena. The swift approval of the suspension by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, coupled with a subsequent breach of privilege motion moved by BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, indicates the deep political undercurrents at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)