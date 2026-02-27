Left Menu

Suspension of MPCB Officials Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

Two officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board were suspended for not attending a meeting called by BJP minister Pankaja Munde. This has stirred political reactions due to the board being led by Siddhesh Kadam of the Shiv Sena, a coalition partner with the BJP in the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:40 IST
Suspension of MPCB Officials Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is facing a political storm after two officials were suspended on the orders of the legislative assembly's pro-tem Speaker on Friday. This action raised eyebrows as the MPCB is led by a prominent Shiv Sena leader, although it functions under BJP's environment ministry.

MPCB member secretary Devendra Singh and joint director Satish Padval faced suspension after failing to attend a crucial meeting organized by BJP minister Pankaja Munde. Pro-tem Speaker Dilip Lande condemned their absence as 'gross negligence' and an 'insult' to Maharashtra's elected representatives.

The case has reignited tensions between the ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena. The swift approval of the suspension by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, coupled with a subsequent breach of privilege motion moved by BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, indicates the deep political undercurrents at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

 Global
2
Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

 India
3
Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against Elephant Attack

Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against E...

 India
4
Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026