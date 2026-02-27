England's Tactical Triumph Over New Zealand in T20 World Cup Super Eights
England, having already qualified for the semifinals, faced New Zealand in a Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup, restricting their opponents to 159 for seven. Despite promising starts from New Zealand's batsmen, England's bowlers, led by Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, and Rehan Ahmed, kept the score manageable.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a masterful display of strategic bowling, England curtailed New Zealand's batting efforts in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match on Friday, keeping them to 159 for seven. With England having secured a semifinal spot, the team focused on controlling the New Zealand batters from achieving large scores.
New Zealand's innings saw numerous promising starts, with Glenn Phillips (39), Tim Seifert (35), Finn Allen (29), and Mark Chapman (15) all getting off to quick beginnings. However, they were unable to convert these opportunities into substantial innings due to tactical breakthroughs by the English bowlers.
The English bowling attack, spearheaded by Will Jacks (2/23), Adil Rashid (2/28), and Rehan Ahmed (2/28), alongside a valuable contribution from Liam Dawson (1/32), consistently challenged and contained the New Zealand batters, ensuring a defendable target.
ALSO READ
Already qualified for semifinals, England beat New Zealand by four wickets to top Super Eights Group 2 of T20 World Cup.
Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Super Eights match to take big step towards T20 World Cup semifinals. Lanka knocked out.
Harry Brook Leads England to Semifinals with Stellar Century
Harry Brook Powers England Into T20 World Cup Semifinals