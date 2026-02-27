Vedaanta Ananta: Revolutionizing Senior Living in Tamil Nadu's Integrated Township

Vedaanta Senior Living has announced the launch of its new project, 'Vedaanta Ananta,' in the expansive Sameera Universe township, Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu.

With Rs 50 crore invested, the project will feature 69 exclusive senior living villas over 4 acres, catering to the privacy and amenity needs of senior residents.

Vedaanta Co-Founder Rahul Sabharwal and Sameera Group CEO Jayakumar Murugesan highlight the project's significance in providing a service-led, independent living experience for seniors, within a future-ready, integrated township.