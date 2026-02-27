Left Menu

Vedaanta Ananta: Revolutionizing Senior Living in Tamil Nadu's Integrated Township

Vedaanta Senior Living has launched 'Vedaanta Ananta' in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, as part of the Sameera Universe township. With an investment of Rs 50 crore, this 4-acre project includes 69 senior living villas, emphasizing privacy and accessible amenities. The villas start at Rs 50 lakh, aiming for independence and dignity for seniors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vedaanta Senior Living has announced the launch of its new project, 'Vedaanta Ananta,' in the expansive Sameera Universe township, Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu.

With Rs 50 crore invested, the project will feature 69 exclusive senior living villas over 4 acres, catering to the privacy and amenity needs of senior residents.

Vedaanta Co-Founder Rahul Sabharwal and Sameera Group CEO Jayakumar Murugesan highlight the project's significance in providing a service-led, independent living experience for seniors, within a future-ready, integrated township.

