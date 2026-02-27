Tensions Flare as Allies Clash: Pakistan and Afghanistan at a Diplomatic Crossroads

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Pakistan conducted airstrikes against its former ally Afghanistan, targeting sites in Kabul and Kandahar. This comes amid accusations that Taliban leaders are sheltering militants, an allegation staunchly denied by the Afghan government.

Friday's strikes marked a historic shift in relations between the two Islamic neighbors, once close allies now at odds. In retaliation, Taliban forces deployed drones against Pakistani targets. Pakistan claimed to have downed these drones, experiencing nominal damage, but sustained a significant loss of personnel.

As international diplomatic efforts led by Qatar continue to mediate the crisis, both nations face growing pressure to engage in constructive dialogue. However, officials remain firm in their military postures, signaling a potential for ongoing hostilities unless a diplomatic resolution is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)