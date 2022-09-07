'Uttam Avasar' App launched: Your dream job is just a click away!

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/PNN): There are many apps or websites in the market to help people find various jobs according to their needs and requirements. But the recently launched app UTTAM AVASAR by Uttam Institute of Technology And Management is unique in many senses. First, it is the only job-related app launched by any educational institute in India. Uttam Group of Institutions, which comes under Uttam Group of Institutions (UGI), is a very reputed and prestigious educational institution in India. Thousands of students join every year to get a quality education. The institute always gives priority to the future of its students. What after they pass out from the institute? How to help students to get jobs quickly? These thoughts made their design and launched an app named 'UTTAM AVASAR which in English means 'Best Opportunities'.

The uniqueness of this app stems from the fact that this is the first time that any educational institute in India has launched its app to help find jobs for its students. UGI is the only educational Institute which came forward to launch its app, which is totally job oriented and thinks about the placement of the students. Before this, no other college, university or another management institute in India thought of launching such an app or portal. The best thing is that students from different educational institutes can also register on the app. During the launch of the UTTAM AVASAR app, the chairman of the institute Sanjeev Kumar Singh said, "Various kinds of companies are always looking out for the right candidates, talented freshers from educational institutes and highly efficient employees. Their need for such employees always remains, creating vast job seekers opportunities. The app is a place where not only applicants from our institute can apply and register for jobs, but it is also open to students of other educational institutes of India. The app is a meeting ground for reputed companies that always seek to have talented employees and students belonging to various educational institutes from all over the country. It is an app which is mutually beneficial to each other."

Sanjeev Kumar Singh further informed that registration on UTTAM AVASAR for various companies and students from various institutes would be free. He also said that through the app, students would get opportunities to be placed all over India, but a particular focus will be given to those seeking placements in and around Agra city. During the launch of UTTAM AVASAR in Agra's city office situated in Hari Parvat, along with the chairman of the UGI Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the director of the institute Dr Vikrant Shashtri, Subodh Kumar Singh, and other dignitaries were also present.

