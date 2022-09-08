How Can You Ensure Maximum Returns From Your ULIP?

The only market-linked investment option that offers you the three benefits of insurance protection, wealth creation, and tax advantages is a unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP). Furthermore, ULIP policies allow investors to switch funds at no extra cost to maximize profits. It's crucial to understand that, as an investor or insured person, you must carefully monitor your investment portfolio if you have invested in a ULIP plan. So you should actively manage the ULIP policy to the best of your knowledge and expertise to maximize your return on investment. Of course, if you are not up to the task, you can always leave the fund-switching to the ULIP fund manager. Although, if you put in a bit of time and effort, managing ULIP insurance is not that tough. So let's start with the fundamentals. How do ULIP Returns Work? As you know, a ULIP has two components: an Insurance component and an Investment component. The investment component is common among all ULIP plans. You can invest your premium (after deducting all applicable charges) in a range of market-linked funds, such as equities, debt funds, a hybrid of the two, or liquid funds. You can decide which funds to invest in depending on your risk tolerance. For instance, equity funds might be a decent option if you are young and willing to accept a certain amount of market-related risk. However, ULIPs allow you to invest in debt funds if you have lower risk tolerance. Alternatively, you can decide to invest in both equity and debt funds for a more well-rounded portfolio. The returns are based on the performance of these funds. What are the various fund options available in a ULIP? The policyholder can select from a diverse pool of market-linked funds through ULIPs. They are, therefore, appropriate for all types of investors, regardless of how much risk they are willing to take (aggressive, moderate, or conservative). Here is a closer look at the most common ULIP Fund types that insurance companies typically offer. ● Equity Funds - They deal primarily in corporate stocks and equities and are high-risk investments. This is the product to choose if you can take on a higher risk because the emphasis is on the growth of the fund, and these funds have the highest returns. ● Debt. Funds - These funds, often referred to as bond and income funds, carry a moderate level of risk and are generally focused on fixed income/debt assets with a medium reward, such as corporate bonds, government bonds, and securities. ● Liquid Funds - The low-risk investments in ULIPs, often called Cash Funds to Money Market Funds, are concentrated in short-term market instruments such as bank deposits, commercial papers, and treasury bills. These are intended for people who don't want to risk their money on any kind of bonds or stocks. ● Hybrid/Balanced Funds - This ULIP fund mixes fixed income securities like bonds with equity instruments like business stocks and shares, giving it a medium to high-risk profile. How can you maximize returns from your ULIP? Three methods exist for managing your ULIP policy: 1. Free self-switching of funds that protects your wealth and maximizes profits, according to the terms and conditions of the policy An exclusive characteristic of ULIPs is the free self-switching of funds, which gives the investor complete control over optimizing returns and safeguarding their investment. Using self-switching, you may control how your portfolio performs based on your investment objectives, horizon, and risk tolerance. When we talk about switching funds, we simply mean that your premium is now being distributed differently across other ULIP funds, such as debt or equity funds. By balancing debt and equity funds, fund switching helps reduce the risk from market fluctuations while maximizing returns. 2. Use automatic switching, that is, let the insurance provider handle your money Investors who don't have the advantage of time or expertise to manage their investment portfolio can consider automatic switching. In this portfolio strategy, your investment is handled by qualified fund managers per your chosen pre-set criteria. The ULIP plans' available investment strategies may vary from one insurance provider to the other. Therefore, before making a choice, you should see what options are offered by the plan you've chosen. 3. Increase your investment with top-ups when the market is doing well, and do not surrender your policy early The insurance firms offer a top-up option so a policyholder can increase the amount invested in their policy. This option is only available if the premiums have been paid regularly. The investor can contribute to the growth of their corpus until the completion of their policy with the aid of a top-up option. The amount over and above the base premium paid at sporadic periods is known as a top-up premium. This premium cannot exceed a specific portion of the total annual premiums. The minimum top-up premium allowed by insurance companies is roughly Rs. 2,000, but this varies from insurer to insurer. Additionally, it is advised that you do not surrender the policy early so that you can benefit from staying invested in the long-term and by the power of compounding. To keep your Life Goals on track, it is always a good idea to consult an expert before making any decisions. How can you calculate ULIP Returns before buying? You can use an online ULIP plan calculator to estimate the returns you can expect from your ULIP plan based on the amount you are willing to invest as premiums and the period for which you are ready to stay invested. Conclusion When it comes to optimizing profits with market exposure and maintaining life insurance coverage, ULIPs are the ideal investment options. With careful planning and diligent monitoring, you can maximize the returns of your ULIP plan and accumulate a sizable corpus in the long term to fulfill all your life goals.

