MP: Seven Haryana men held with country-made weapons in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-09-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 14:03 IST
Representative Image
The police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have busted an inter-state gang involved in peddling weapons by arresting seven men hailing from Haryana, an official said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a police team rushed to a factory on MR-10 service road in Banganga area of the city around 10 pm on Saturday, sub-inspector Rahul Kale of Banganga police station told PTI.

''We found eight people standing there, and on seeing the police, one of them fled. We caught seven men and recovered 10 country-made pistols of .32 bore and three bullets from their possession,'' Kale said.

The police have arrested Haryana natives Vikramjeet, Jaswant, Kuldeep, Mandeep Lamba, Jagjit, Sandeep Kumhar and Nikhil Saini under Arms Act, he said.

The accused have said that they collected arms and ammunition from their local link and were waiting for someone when they were nabbed, Kale said.

"We are interrogating them to extract details of the inter-state gang's modus operandi and operation,'' the official said, adding that the accused will be produced in court and the police will seek their custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

