Left Menu

U.S. railroad unions warn of cargo delays as contract deadline looms

Two unions negotiating contracts for almost 60,000 workers at major U.S. freight railways on Sunday said those employers are halting shipments of some cargo to gain leverage ahead of this week's deadline to secure labor agreements. Unions and railroads, including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF, CSX, and Norfolk Southern, have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 02:28 IST
U.S. railroad unions warn of cargo delays as contract deadline looms

Two unions negotiating contracts for almost 60,000 workers at major U.S. freight railways on Sunday said those employers are halting shipments of some cargo to gain leverage ahead of this week's deadline to secure labor agreements.

Unions and railroads, including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF, CSX, and Norfolk Southern, have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals. Failing to do so opens the door to union strikes, employer lockouts, and congressional intervention. Railroads late last week said they would begin halting shipments of hazardous and toxic materials starting on Monday to ensure safety in the event of a strike.

"They are locking out their customers ... and further harming the supply chain in an effort to provoke congressional action," Jeremy Ferguson, president of the transportation division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD), and Dennis Pierce, president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), said in a joint statement on Sunday. The brinkmanship comes at a sensitive time for unions, railroads, shippers, consumers, and President Joe Biden - who appointed an emergency board to help break the impasse.

Widespread railroad disruptions could choke supplies of food and fuel, spawn transportation chaos, stoke inflation, and cause $2 billion per day in lost economic output. As of Sunday, 8 of 12 unions had reached tentative deals, the National Railway Labor Conference (NRLC) said. Those groups do not include SMART-TD and BLET, which represent about half of the 115,000 workers affected by the talks.

"Railroads do not believe a national service interruption is inevitable but the time has arrived when certain customers will begin to be impacted if agreements are not reached," the Association of American Railroads (AAR) said of the industry's decision to pause hazardous shipments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: West weighs contentious anti-China move as U.N. rights council opens; Xi leaves China for the first time since COVID pandemic began to meet Putin and more

World News Roundup: West weighs contentious anti-China move as U.N. rights c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022