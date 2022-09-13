Govt conducts e-auction of eight coal mines in five states

The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday conducted e-auction of eight mines spread in five states under the commercial coal mining auction process. "The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal conducted e-auction of eight coal mines here today," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Out of the eight coal mines that have been auctioned, five coal mines are fully explored and three mines are partially explored. The total geological reserves for these eight coal mines are 2157.48 Million Tonnes (MT). The Cumulative Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) for these coal mines is 19.31 million ton per annum.

Out of the eight coal mines that have been auctioned two are in Jharkhand - Basantpur and Jitpur; two in Maharashtra - Dahegaon/Makardhokra-IV and Marki Mangli-IV; and two in Odisha - Rampia & Dip Side of Rampia. Sursa mines from Chhattisgarh and Bandha North from Madhya Pradesh were also auctioned. (ANI)

