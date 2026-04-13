Sundowns Edge Past Esperance in Thrilling African Champions League Semi

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a crucial away victory against Esperance in Tunis, winning 1-0 in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final. Colombian player Brayan Leon scored the decisive goal from a well-timed header, providing Sundowns with a significant advantage as they prepare for the return leg in Pretoria.

The match saw Sundowns reduced to 10 men after defender Grant Kekana was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 84th minute. Despite the numerical disadvantage, they managed to maintain their lead.

Esperance, previously unbeaten in 18 home games, momentarily thought they had equalized through a header by substitute Aboubacar Diakite. However, a VAR review disallowed the goal due to a foul on Sundowns' goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.