Sundowns Edge Past Esperance in Thrilling African Champions League Semi
Mamelodi Sundowns achieved a significant 1-0 victory over Esperance in Tunis during the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final. Brayan Leon scored the winning goal. Although Sundowns finished with 10 players following Grant Kekana's red card, a potential equalizer by Esperance was disallowed after VAR intervention.
- Country:
- Tunisia
Mamelodi Sundowns secured a crucial away victory against Esperance in Tunis, winning 1-0 in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final. Colombian player Brayan Leon scored the decisive goal from a well-timed header, providing Sundowns with a significant advantage as they prepare for the return leg in Pretoria.
The match saw Sundowns reduced to 10 men after defender Grant Kekana was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 84th minute. Despite the numerical disadvantage, they managed to maintain their lead.
Esperance, previously unbeaten in 18 home games, momentarily thought they had equalized through a header by substitute Aboubacar Diakite. However, a VAR review disallowed the goal due to a foul on Sundowns' goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
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