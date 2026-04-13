Tisza Party's Historic Victory Reshapes Hungary's Political Landscape

In a seismic shift in Hungarian politics, the opposition centre-right Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, is poised to end 16 years of nationalist rule under Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The party's anticipated victory has reverberated across Europe, signaling a recommitment to the European Union.

Reactions from international leaders were swift. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed readiness for enhanced cooperation, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the result as a historic moment for European democracy.

With congratulations pouring in from leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the victory is seen as a move towards a united and strong Europe, rejecting divisive politics.