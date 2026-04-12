Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

Cambodia wants to build a future powered by science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. These fields are seen as the backbone of innovation, productivity, and economic growth. But a major challenge stands in the way: women are still missing in large numbers from key STEM areas.

A new study by the Asian Development Bank and the Cambodia Development Resource Institute shows that while more women are going to university than ever before, they are not entering the most important STEM fields. Engineering and information technology, which offer some of the best career opportunities, remain dominated by men.

This is not because women lack interest or ability. The real issue is the system around them.

More Education, But Not Equal Opportunities

In recent years, Cambodia has made strong progress in expanding access to education. Women now make up a large share of students in higher education, and in some areas like health sciences, they even outnumber men.

But the picture changes when we look closer. Women are still underrepresented in technical and high-paying STEM fields. Many choose or are guided toward subjects considered more “suitable” for them.

Family expectations play a big role. In many cases, parents influence what their daughters study, often based on traditional views about jobs and gender roles. For girls in rural areas, the problem is even bigger. Some are not allowed to move to cities where better STEM programs are available.

At the same time, many students do not receive proper career guidance. Without clear information about job opportunities, especially in STEM, young women may avoid these fields altogether.

Invisible Barriers Shape Career Choices

Even when women are interested in STEM, they face barriers that are not always obvious. Scholarships and admissions are often based only on academic performance. But academic results depend on access to good schools, tutoring, and support, which many girls lack.

As a result, women from disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to enter STEM programs, even if they are capable.

Social norms also send strong messages. STEM is often seen as a “male domain,” which can discourage women from pursuing these careers. Without role models or encouragement, many lose confidence before they even begin.

The Workplace Challenge for Women in STEM

The difficulties do not end after graduation. Women face even greater challenges when entering the workforce.

Many report limited job opportunities, lower pay, and fewer chances for promotion compared to men. They also often lack professional networks and mentors who can help them grow in their careers.

Workplace conditions can be another hurdle. STEM jobs often require long hours or night shifts, which can be difficult for women who are expected to take care of family responsibilities. Without flexible working options or childcare support, many women leave these careers.

This leads to a clear divide. Men are more likely to work in high-paying sectors like construction, mining, and finance. Women, on the other hand, are concentrated in education, health, and social services, which generally offer lower pay and fewer growth opportunities.

Fixing the System, Not the Women

The study makes one thing clear: the problem is not women’s choices, but the limited options available to them.

To close the gap, Cambodia needs to take action across multiple areas. Schools must provide better STEM exposure from an early age, especially for girls. Teaching methods should encourage participation and build confidence.

Career guidance is also crucial. Students and their families need clear, accurate information about STEM jobs and opportunities. Seeing successful women in these fields can also help change perceptions.

Universities and training institutes can play a role by offering targeted scholarships, mentoring programs, and stronger links to employers. These steps can help women not only enter STEM but also succeed in it.

Unlocking Cambodia’s Full Potential

Beyond education, broader changes are needed. Expanding childcare services, improving work–life balance, and creating more inclusive workplaces can make a big difference.

Employers must also rethink how jobs are designed. Instead of expecting women to adapt, workplaces should adapt to support a more diverse workforce.

Cambodia has already shown a strong commitment to innovation and development. But without fully including women in STEM, it risks leaving half of its talent behind.

The message is simple. Women are ready for STEM. Now the system needs to be ready for them.