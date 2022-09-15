Left Menu

European shares claw back losses after sharp selloff

European shares inched higher on Thursday, supported by banks, as markets showed some signs of recovery from a sharp selloff triggered by bets of aggressive interest rate hikes globally. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0711 GMT after slumping for two consecutive days.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 12:56 IST
European shares claw back losses after sharp selloff
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares inched higher on Thursday, supported by banks, as markets showed some signs of recovery from a sharp selloff triggered by bets of aggressive interest rate hikes globally.

The STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0711 GMT after slumping for two consecutive days. Hot U.S. inflation data triggered a selloff across global equity markets earlier in the week, as it cemented views that the Federal Reserve will hike rates by yet another 75 basis points (bps) next week.

The European Central Bank raised its benchmark lending rate by a large 75 bps last week. European banks rose 1%, leading sectoral advance, as lenders stand to gain the most from a higher interest rate environment, while Morgan Stanley said it was positive on lenders in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022