United Airlines seeks to resume U.S. flights to Cuba

United Airlines said on Wednesday it is working to resume flights to Cuba this winter that it suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago-based U.S. airline said it has been working for months to relaunch service but faces hurdles. It asked the U.S. Transportation Department for a waiver for 30 additional days as it works to resume service. Other airlines including American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are adding more flights to Cuba.

