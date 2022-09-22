Left Menu

United Airlines seeks to resume U.S. flights to Cuba

United Airlines said on Wednesday it is working to resume flights to Cuba this winter that it suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago-based U.S. airline said it has been working for months to relaunch service but faces hurdles. Other airlines including American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are adding more flights to Cuba.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 02:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters
United Airlines said on Wednesday it is working to resume flights to Cuba this winter that it suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago-based U.S. airline said it has been working for months to relaunch service but faces hurdles. It asked the U.S. Transportation Department for a waiver for 30 additional days as it works to resume service. Other airlines including American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are adding more flights to Cuba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

