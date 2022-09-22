United Airlines seeks to resume U.S. flights to Cuba
United Airlines said on Wednesday it is working to resume flights to Cuba this winter that it suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago-based U.S. airline said it has been working for months to relaunch service but faces hurdles. Other airlines including American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are adding more flights to Cuba.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 02:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
United Airlines said on Wednesday it is working to resume flights to Cuba this winter that it suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chicago-based U.S. airline said it has been working for months to relaunch service but faces hurdles. It asked the U.S. Transportation Department for a waiver for 30 additional days as it works to resume service. Other airlines including American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are adding more flights to Cuba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chicago
- Cuba
- United Airlines
- American Airlines
- U.S.
- JetBlue Airways
Advertisement
ALSO READ
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
Pragya Kapoor's 'Maali' film selected for Chicago South Asian Film Festival
Cuba says US is acting immorally by keeping it on blacklist
United Airlines makes ''conditional'' order for electric air taxis