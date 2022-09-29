N S Rajan, director of August One Partners LLP, was appointed as the chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday.

Saugata Gupta of Marico will be the vice chairman of the self-regulatory organisation, as per a statement.

********* Taiwan Expo begins in Mumbai * The sixth edition of the Taiwan Expo India entailing exhibitions and networking events has begun in the financial capital.

The three-day event is being held at the World Trade Centre here, a statement said.

*********** RAI urges Maharashtra CM to extend deadline for changing signboards * The Retailers Association of India has requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for an extension on changing signboards to March 2023.

The authorities had earlier asked establishments to change the signboards to Marathi-Devanagari by September 30.

********* CarTrade ties up with Coverstack * Auto platform Cartrade has partnered with Coverstack Technologies to provide insurance technology to its dealers.

The process of purchasing or renewing motor insurance policy is manual and time-consuming for the majority of the players in the online automobile business and the tie-up will help ease the pressures, as per a statement.

************ Indel Money raises Rs 50 cr via debentures * Gold loan focused non-bank lender Indel Money on Thursday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in its maiden market-linked debenture issue.

The company plans to raise another Rs 250 crore through a second tranche in the December quarter, a statement said. *********** Preimage raises Rs 14 cr in funding * Cloud-based 3D reconstruction application Preimage on Thursday said it has raised Rs 14 crore in a seed round from pi Ventures, Better Capital, Java Capital and other prominent angel investors.

The investment will be used in scaling hiring across businesses and building the go-to-market motion, as per a statement.

************ ICICI Lombard collaborates with Emraan Hashmi to demystify CPR * ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Thursday announced that it has collaborated with actor Emraan Hashmi to demystify cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR.

The actor has been chosen to ''help deconstruct the myth that CPR is not the same as kissing'', as per a statement.

