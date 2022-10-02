Bureaucratic rejig: Ajay Bhadoo appointed Deputy Election Commissioner., Akash Tripathi MyGov's CEO

Senior bureaucrat Ajay Bhadoo has been appointed as the Deputy Election Commissioner as part of a senior level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Sunday by the Centre.

Bhadoo, a 1999 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre, has been appointed to the post up to July 24, 2024, a Personnel Ministry order said.

As many as 35 civil servants from different services have been appointed as joint secretaries in the central government departments as part of the reshuffle.

Akash Tripathi, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MyGov, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Basant Garg, a 2005 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, has been named Additional CEO, National Health Authority under the Department of Health & Family Welfare.

Lochan Sehra, a 2002 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, will be joint secretary, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Ahmedabad for a tenure of five years, the order said. Franklin L Khobung and Pankaj Yadav have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rahul Sharma will be JS, Ministry of AYUSH, Ajay Yadav as the joint secretary, Cabinet Secretariat and Deepak Mishra will be joint secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petro-Chemicals.

Indu C Nair has been appointed as joint secretary, Department of Commerce, Gurmeet Singh Chawla and Mugdha Sinha will be joint secretaries in the Ministry of Culture, Ajay Kumar as joint secretary in the Department of Defence and Manoj Kumar Sahoo, will be joint secretary in the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation.

D Senthil Pandiyan has been appointed as joint secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Hanish Chhabra and Surbhi Jain as joint secretaries in the Department of Economic Affairs, Satyajit Mishra, as JS in the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Mukesh Kumar Bansal as the joint secretary in Department of Financial Services and T J Kavitha as joint secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution.

Sachin Mittal and Manashvi Kumar will be joint secretaries in the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Hanif Qureshi as the JS, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ravi Kumar Arora and Deepak Agarwal will be joint secretaries, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Rahul Jain as joint secretary, Department of Investment & Public Asset Management.

Rupesh Kumar Thakur and Nandita Gupta have been named joint secretaries in the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Farida Mahmood Naik as the JS, Ministry of Mines, Ajay Yadav will be joint secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Rajat Kumar has been named joint secretary, Department of Personnel & Training and Priyanka Basu lngty will be Regional Director (JS level), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Kolkata.

Mohammad Afzal has been appointed as joint secretary, Ministry of Power, Amit Shukla as joint secretary, Department of Rural Development and Indira Murthy will be joint secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, the order said.

