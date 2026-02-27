Left Menu

TMC Announces Star-Studded Rajya Sabha Candidates Lineup

The Trinamool Congress announced candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections: Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy, and Koel Mallick. With dominance in West Bengal's assembly, TMC is poised to secure four of the five seats. The selections display TMC's strategy to maintain its cultural and political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:51 IST
TMC Announces Star-Studded Rajya Sabha Candidates Lineup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Trinamool Congress has unveiled a high-profile list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Former minister Babul Supriyo, ex-DGP Rajeev Kumar, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, and actor Koel Mallick are expected to reinforce the party's strength in Parliament.

The TMC made this announcement on social media platform X, aligning with the Election Commission's scheduling of polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats, including five from West Bengal, on March 16. With its significant majority in the state's assembly, TMC is likely to win four out of these five seats.

Each candidate brings unique strengths: Supriyo, an ex-Union Minister turned TMC loyalist, Kumar, a seasoned police officer involved in high-profile cases, Guruswamy, a key figure in India's legal history, and Mallick, a celebrated actress in Bengal's film industry. This diverse candidate lineup underlines TMC's dedication to broad-based representation and cultural outreach.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global
2
Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

 India
3
Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
4
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026