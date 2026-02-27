TMC Announces Star-Studded Rajya Sabha Candidates Lineup

In a strategic move, the Trinamool Congress has unveiled a high-profile list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Former minister Babul Supriyo, ex-DGP Rajeev Kumar, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, and actor Koel Mallick are expected to reinforce the party's strength in Parliament.

The TMC made this announcement on social media platform X, aligning with the Election Commission's scheduling of polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats, including five from West Bengal, on March 16. With its significant majority in the state's assembly, TMC is likely to win four out of these five seats.

Each candidate brings unique strengths: Supriyo, an ex-Union Minister turned TMC loyalist, Kumar, a seasoned police officer involved in high-profile cases, Guruswamy, a key figure in India's legal history, and Mallick, a celebrated actress in Bengal's film industry. This diverse candidate lineup underlines TMC's dedication to broad-based representation and cultural outreach.