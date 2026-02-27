Assam's Crackdown on Encroachers: 16 Arrested Following Police Attack

Authorities in Assam arrested 16 individuals near Guwahati for allegedly attacking police when eviction notices were served. The incident occurred in Azara, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to remove encroachers identified as 'unknown people.' A permanent police camp is being established to strengthen law enforcement.

While speaking at the state BJP headquarters, Sarma condemned the attack on law enforcement, stressing the need to uphold rules and regulations even after the eviction of 1.5 lakh bighas of land. The state government remains firm in its stance against illegal settlers, whom Sarma described as foreign to the indigenous population.

Sarma, who oversees the Home department, directed strict legal action after the attack, resulting in multiple arrests. The government plans to implement stricter measures against encroachments, especially in tribal and block areas, to maintain law and order.