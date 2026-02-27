Triumphant Indians Advance in Dutch Junior International 2026

Indian badminton stars Dev Ruparelia, Nishchal Chand, and Shaina Manimuthu put on an impressive display at the YONEX Dutch Junior International 2026 in the Netherlands. Ruparelia showcased his dominance, defeating Clement Massias in straight games, 21-13, 21-11, securing his spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

Nishchal Chand faced a stiff challenge from Chan Yee Hei of Hong Kong, enduring an intense one hour 21 minutes match. He clinched the first game 21-19 before Chan fought back to force a decider. Chand maintained his composure to win the final game 23-21, moving into the Round of 16 against Frederik Hinding.

In the women's singles, Shaina Manimuthu demonstrated resilience, overcoming an initial setback against Denmark's Ida Nissen. After dropping the first game 19-21, Manimuthu bounced back to dominate the next games 21-7, 21-7, completing her victory in 37 minutes. She will now face Korea's Han Bi Kim in the upcoming round.

