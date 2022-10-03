Left Menu

IAF scrambles jets after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: statement

The Indian Air Force on Monday scrambled its fighter aircraft following a bomb scare on board a civilian plane bearing Iranian registration and followed the plane at a safe distance, the IAF said.The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 13:02 IST
IAF scrambles jets after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: statement
Mahan Airlines route map sourced from flightradar24 Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force on Monday scrambled its fighter aircraft following a bomb scare on board a civilian plane bearing Iranian registration and followed the plane at a safe distance, the IAF said.

''The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh. However, the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of the two airports,'' the IAF said in a statement.

''On October 3, intimation was received of a bomb scare on an airline bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace. IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance,'' it said. After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination, it added. It is learnt the aircraft's destination was China.

''All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS),'' the IAF said.

It said the aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace.

It is learnt the Air Traffic Control at Delhi airport remained in contact with IAF when the aircraft was in Indian airspace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022