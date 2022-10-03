IAF scrambles jets after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: statement

The Indian Air Force on Monday scrambled its fighter aircraft following a bomb scare on board a civilian plane bearing Iranian registration and followed the plane at a safe distance, the IAF said.

''The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh. However, the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of the two airports,'' the IAF said in a statement.

''On October 3, intimation was received of a bomb scare on an airline bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace. IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance,'' it said. After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination, it added. It is learnt the aircraft's destination was China.

''All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS),'' the IAF said.

It said the aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace.

It is learnt the Air Traffic Control at Delhi airport remained in contact with IAF when the aircraft was in Indian airspace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)