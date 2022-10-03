Left Menu

Greece: Unruly passenger forced landing, had fake ID

PTI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 03-10-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 21:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

A 41-year-old Tunisian man was arrested Monday for alleged disorderly behaviour on a commercial flight that prompted the pilot to make an unscheduled landing in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, police said.

The suspect had been travelling on a Tunisair flight from Istanbul to Tunis. Greek police detained him after the plane landed.

Police later said that he was travelling on false documents and that he had a prior drug-related conviction in Greece.

The man, who as charged with disrupting the safety of public transport, was due to appear in court Tuesday.

